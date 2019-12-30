8000 visitors aboard cruise ships disembark to Trini experience

More than 8,000 visitors aboard three cruise ships disembarked in Trinidad on Christmas Day and on December 28, 2019, to a cultural welcome.

On Christmas Day, the MSC Preziosa arrived with more than 4,000 passengers from European countries including Germany, France, Italy and England. Three days later, over 4,000 came on two ships - Volendam which brought 1,378 and Caribbean Princess with 3,246. The visitors from South Africa, Italy, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Germany, St Maarten, Jamaica, Sweden, Curacao, Grand Cayman, North America, Barbados and Aruba were given a cultural welcome which included live parang music, tassa drumming and dancing as well as Christmas-themed Carnival characters; Moko Jumbies, Dam Lorraines and Midnight Robbers.

The tourists were excited with many praising the unique, never-before-experienced display.

Several visitors went on pre-booked tours to popular sites and attractions including Maracas Bay, Asa Wright Nature Centre and the Queen’s Park Savannah. Others opted to relax at the Brian Lara Promenade under the watchful eye of the police who executed increased foot, horse and mobile patrols at all tour locations.

Vendors at the cruise ship complex authorised taxi drivers while guides were strategically placed at additional venues to provide any information required.