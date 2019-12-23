9.5 hours to Toco and back, says former TTGFA president

Former Trinidad and Tobago Game Fishing Association president Reginald Mac Lean said he spent almost 10 hours driving to Toco and back for a recent public consultation on the proposed Toco port.

Mac Lean spoke out via a social media post which has since gone viral online, pointing out several issues surrounding the controversial project to be built along Trinidad's north coast, which is visited by thousands of protected Leatherback turtles each year.

Mac Lean said in order to attend the public consultation on the proposed Toco Port on December 16, he left Goodwood Gardens in West Trinidad around 3.00 pm and arrived in Toco at five minutes to six - they returned to the West after midnight.

"I attended the TOCO Port Consultation in TOCO, on Monday December 16th, 2019, on behalf of myself, firstly, and on behalf of the Trinidad and Tobago Game Fishing Association. I left Goodwood Gardens at 3:00 pm and arrived at 5:55 pm."

"Now I don't drive slow, Waze had us initially arriving at 6:44 pm, so I made up some time. I'm pointing this out because of the great distance one has to travel to get to Toco. By the way I dropped Gerry home at 12:20 am, and I got home at 12:30 am.

"Folks 9 1/2 hours to go to Toco, take part in a public consultation and get back home."

Mac Lean said many people could not even attend the consultation because of the distance.

"We have asked for a Nationwide consultation for everyone to attend, possibly in Central or POS, as many people are just unable to make that trip to Toco. We all need to come together and stop this utter madness," he said.

Will Leatherback turtles' migration routes impacted by the Toco Port?

(Photo L-R: Site of the proposed Toco Port Facility at Grand L'anse beach, Toco (left), and migration routes of tagged Leatherback turtles taken in 2015 by the Canadian Sea Turtle Network. Conservationists expressed concern over the project's impact on migration routes and nesting habits of Leatherback turtles, which are protected by law.)

Mac Lean also mentioned several issues, including the impact on the environment as well as additional transportation costs:

"1. The Highway. Folks it's not a Highway. It will be a widened 2 lane extremely winding roadway. There will be many traffic lights along the way going through the various villages, etc. It's going to be an extra-long drive. The elderly are not going to be able to endure that drive."

"2. Everything that has to be trucked to Toco to be loaded onto the Ferry and then transported to Tobago is going to cost more."

"3. Destruction of the environment. The breakwater is being built on one of the only two good, live reef ecosystems in the area. Destruction of the Coast. Destruction of the Turtle habitat. Dredging even though they talk about silt curtains during the works. Fish life will disappear. Other coastal degradation. Land pollution."

"Much much more damage from many more problems. Oh, and they have to do maintenance dredging every few years. This will be pumped out to sea as there will be no place to put this after the port is built," he said.

"4. Loss of a prime surfing spot. The Surfing Association was present."

"5. Storage for 750,000 gallons of Diesel. When I asked I was told that the diesel will be brought in by Barge. On that extremely rough North Coast. It'll be an environmental nightmare when the barge sinks. Oh, and transport that quantity by trucks, a worse nightmare. Each ferry holds 50,000 gallons diesel. Think about it.

"6. The Port will only have 50 jobs after Construction. Possibly only the menial jobs will go to Toco residents.

"7. Toco land has been bought over from Toco people over the years, so Toco people will not be the beneficiaries for anything tangible.

"8. The consultants are being paid to do a job, and give the government what they want based on the Port alone, not the economics of it. They said that in their investigations of the ferry service over the past 4 years that there was a great decline of passenger travel and used this as a point for moving to Toco. They were unaware of the Government's destruction of the Ferry service over the past 4 years, so I made them aware of this and they are supposed to go back a further 4 years to get the real figures.

"9. A very salient point. The Highway is a 5 year project. The Port is 2 1/2 years. The port requires several thousand truckloads of fill that is being sourced from the highway project when they do their cutting and widening. So do the math as the fill will not be available for the Port."

Mac Lean estimated that costs for the project would run into the realm of around five billion, factoring in costs for the Valencia-Toco highway extension and the port facility.

"10. It will be unfortunate if this deal is allowed to proceed. The Port estimate is 1.5 Billion. The so called highway is .5 Billion. That's 2 Billion. At the end of the day folks, this will cost us 5 BILLION."

"Keep the Port at the Port of Spain," he said.

NIDCO shared information from their presentation via social media, pointing to the effect on turtle nesting sites as "moderate".

The company suggested employing a Marine Wildlife Observer for mammals, sea turtles and birds.

Government said the proposed marina and hotel facilities would encourage the development of the tourism sector in northeast Trinidad and the port would provide a more efficient inter-island ferry service between Trinidad and Tobago.

NIDCO estimated that the journey between Toco and Tobago would be approximately 45 minutes.

For more information on the project see here: https://bit.ly/35QtpmR