Army fete celebrates Valentine's Day with VIP Love Zone

With Valentine's Day falling on the same day as Army fete, the safest fete of the Carnival, patrons can be expected to be treated with love.

This year Army fete will celebrate patrons with a Love Zone like no other as organisers will offer an unforgettable feting experience with an All-Inclusive Valentine’s VIP Deck.

The Queen’s Park Savannah will be transformed into the love zone with the VIP deck decorated to reflect the occasion and an ambiance of love.

Patrons can be a part of the celebration of romance and love with drinks from a fully stocked premium bar along with cocktails and wine. Satisfaction is guaranteed with a feast of sumptuous cuisine from International Caterers Limited who will provide an exquisite menu for all on board.

The elevated deck with a closer view of the stage will allow you to cuddle in the warmth of sweet soca music as patrons live in the moment with performances by Nadia Batson, Nailah Blackman, Patrice Roberts and L’il Bits.

Also jamming soca love songs will be Kes the Band, Machel Montano and the Monk Band, The All Starzs with Blaxx, Fay Ann Lyons- Alvarez and Bunji Garlin and the Aslyum Band as well as the A-Team Band.

Swappi, Iwer George, Skinny Banton, Lyrical, Voice, Skinny Fabulous, Problem Child, Motto and more performers will also perform on the night of love.

General tickets cost $300 while the VIP Deck cost $800.