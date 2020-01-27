Barbados to host EU General Data Protection Regulation

A group of Caribbean Government agencies and businesses will receive training on the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), later this week, in Bridgetown, Barbados.

GDPR, which came into force in Europe on May 28, 2018, is meant to protect personal information and give individuals control of their data.

The Caribbean Export Development Agency said: “Within the Caribbean, there remains a level of uncertainty surrounding the regulatory framework and the manner by which governments, businesses, and entities collect, store and disseminate private data of EU citizens. As such, companies and public bodies within the Caribbean could incur serious challenges in the conduct of their business with EU operators and citizens.”

Only the Cayman Islands and six CARICOM member states have laws governing personal data collection and storage.

The workshop is organised and funded by the Technical Assistance and Information Exchange Instrument (TAIEX) of the European Commission in cooperation with the Caribbean Export Development Agency, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, the CARIFORUM Secretariat, the Barbados Coalition Services Industries and the Barbados Ministry of Foreign Trade.

The workshop runs from January 29-30, 2020.