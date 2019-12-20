CHTA reports strong interest in 2020 Caribbean Travel Marketplace

The 2020 edition of Caribbean Travel Marketplace, slated for The Bahamas between January 21 and 23, 2020, is generating lots of buzz and excitement, with officials reporting strong registration pace for the event.

Frank Comito, CEO and Director General of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), reported that the region's largest and longest-standing tourism marketing event has confirmed close to 500 supplier delegates from more than 170 supplier companies to date.

"Based on the registration pace we are witnessing, we expect to see a continuing surge in delegate numbers over the next several weeks as hotel and destination representatives, tourism providers, wholesalers and tour operators, online travel agencies, and members of the media prepare for the premier Caribbean one-stop travel trade event in The Bahamas," said Comito.

Caribbean Travel Marketplace will be held at Baha Mar's Performing Arts and Convention Center, at one of the newest and most impressive resorts in the Caribbean, according to a release on the event.

Comito also noted a strong interest in buyer delegates with over 80 buyer companies so far registered for the meetings. They include 191 representatives from Australia, The Bahamas, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Panama, Portugal, Puerto Rico, The Russian Federation, Spain, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States.

"We believe buyers from around the world are looking forward to not just reviewing the incredible investments taking place in the host destination, but also meeting with representatives from longstanding Caribbean hotels and resorts, as well as the unprecedented number of new and refurbished properties which have recently unveiled their offerings," he said.

Comito added: "The Caribbean has experienced a surge in tourism investments and upgrades in recent years, offering travelers more options and experiences than we've ever seen. This is a prime one-stop opportunity for travel trade buyers to 'shop the Caribbean', and for hoteliers to connect with new and longstanding business generators. We're pleased with the level of registrations thus far and encourage buyers and suppliers who have not yet registered not to miss this opportunity."

The private sector tourism leader highlighted new and refurbished resort offerings in Anguilla, Dominica, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, and the US and British Virgin Islands, which he attributed to the resilience of both the tourism industry and the "tremendous citizens of these destinations" who were adversely impacted by the storms of 2017.

Comito asserted that forward-looking companies are recognising the value proposition of the Caribbean and the smartest of them are heading to Marketplace to ensure they can benefit from the revitalization of the region. He noted that destinations such as The Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Grenada and Jamaica were also leading the region with new and refreshed products.

While Marketplace registration continues apace, Comito suggested companies sign up as soon as possible, to especially take advantage of maximizing appointment requests by January 7, 2020.

"The combination of the potential for new business coupled with the allure of the Baha Mar resort complex as our host venue makes this edition of Marketplace an even hotter ticket than usual, so get signed up quickly."

This year's Caribbean Travel Marketplace host sponsors are the Bahamas Hotel & Tourism Association, Baha Mar, and the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association.

