Eight arrested as over $94M in marijuana seized in Central Trinidad

Police believe they have disrupted a major transnational organised drug syndicate with connections in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Jamaica.

This follows the arrests of eight people in connection with the discovery of marijuana worth over $94 million in Central Trinidad a day earlier.

The arrests on Wednesday followed extensive intelligence and investigative work by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

According to reports, at 10.30 am on Wednesday, officers of the Central Intelligence Bureau, the Northern Division Gang Unit, the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF), with support from officers of the Customs and Excise Department and Port Security, intercepted a container at Kolahal Road, Charlieville, Chaguanas.

The container reportedly left the Port of Port of Spain Port on the same day.

Officers searched the container and found 958 boxes packed with a compressed plant like material resembling marijuana.

The narcotics weighed 947.64 kilogrammes and has a street value of $94,764,000.

Police arrested eight suspects and seized $60,000 in cash.

DCP (Ag) Investigations and Intelligence, Mc Donald Jacob credited the success of the operation to cooperation among internal and external law enforcement agencies.

He said efforts by the Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, to engender cooperation amongst the various regional law enforcement agencies also made the operation possible.

DCP Jacob added that the Central Intelligence Bureau was recently established by the CoP to achieve such positive outcomes.

Cpl Stephenson of the Northern Division is continuing investigations. Charges are expected to be laid shortly, both by the Police and the Customs and Excise Division.