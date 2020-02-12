Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Courts Sound Specialists to kick off Medium band finals in Tobago

Laura Dowrich-Phillips  Created : 12 February 2020
[iStock.com/RodPasibe]

[iStock.com/RodPasibe]

Courts Sound Specialists will be creating history as the first band to start a Panorama Finals in the sister isle of Tobago.

This year, Pan Trinbago opted to hold the Medium Band Finals at the Dwight Yorke Stadium Parade Grounds on Sunday, February 16 making it the first major national finals of any kind to be held in Tobago

Themed “Celebrate De Pan”, the Pan Trinbago produced competition in collaboration with the Tobago House of Assembly and The National Carnival Commission of Trinidad & Tobago, will see 10 finalists competing for the coveted category title.

Joanna Ragbir, Lennox London, Roger Sardinha, Stephanie Power, Corinne Soo Ping Chow and Joslynne Sealey will adjudicate.

Special Awards will be presented to several young arrangers.

Showtime is 7 pm. Tickets are priced at D’Bank $100, General $250 and Reserved $400 are available at the advertised outlets and at the venue on the day of the event.     

They are in order of appearance:-

1 Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille 

Song: Ah Feeling To Rock       

Arranger: Seion Gomez

 

2. Katzenjammers                

Song: Caribbean Connection                     

Arranger: Terrence BJ Marcelle

 

3. Sforzata                                         

Song: Sailing                                                 

Arranger: Arddin Herbert

 

4. Pamberi                                         

Song: Wrong Again                           

Arranger: Andre White

 

5. NGC Couva Joylanders   

Song: Is My Turn                                          

Arranger: Stefon West

 

6. Carib Dixieland                            

Song: Dis Party Is It                                     

Arranger: Ojay Richards

 

7. NGC Steel Xplosion                     

Song: Soca Global                                         

Arranger: Odie Franklin

 

8. Curepe Scerzando             

Song: My House                                            

Arranger: Yohan Popwell

 

9. Siparia Deltones               

Song: Festival Song                        

Arranger: Akinola Sennon

 

10. Potential Symphony                  

Song: All Dem Tobago Gyul                         

Arranger: Amrit Samaroo


                  

