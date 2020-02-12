Courts Sound Specialists to kick off Medium band finals in Tobago

Courts Sound Specialists will be creating history as the first band to start a Panorama Finals in the sister isle of Tobago.

This year, Pan Trinbago opted to hold the Medium Band Finals at the Dwight Yorke Stadium Parade Grounds on Sunday, February 16 making it the first major national finals of any kind to be held in Tobago

Themed “Celebrate De Pan”, the Pan Trinbago produced competition in collaboration with the Tobago House of Assembly and The National Carnival Commission of Trinidad & Tobago, will see 10 finalists competing for the coveted category title.

Joanna Ragbir, Lennox London, Roger Sardinha, Stephanie Power, Corinne Soo Ping Chow and Joslynne Sealey will adjudicate.

Special Awards will be presented to several young arrangers.

Showtime is 7 pm. Tickets are priced at D’Bank $100, General $250 and Reserved $400 are available at the advertised outlets and at the venue on the day of the event.

They are in order of appearance:-

1 Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille

Song: Ah Feeling To Rock

Arranger: Seion Gomez

2. Katzenjammers

Song: Caribbean Connection

Arranger: Terrence BJ Marcelle

3. Sforzata

Song: Sailing

Arranger: Arddin Herbert

4. Pamberi

Song: Wrong Again

Arranger: Andre White

5. NGC Couva Joylanders

Song: Is My Turn

Arranger: Stefon West

6. Carib Dixieland

Song: Dis Party Is It

Arranger: Ojay Richards

7. NGC Steel Xplosion

Song: Soca Global

Arranger: Odie Franklin

8. Curepe Scerzando

Song: My House

Arranger: Yohan Popwell

9. Siparia Deltones

Song: Festival Song

Arranger: Akinola Sennon

10. Potential Symphony

Song: All Dem Tobago Gyul

Arranger: Amrit Samaroo



