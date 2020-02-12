Courts Sound Specialists to kick off Medium band finals in Tobago
Courts Sound Specialists will be creating history as the first band to start a Panorama Finals in the sister isle of Tobago.
This year, Pan Trinbago opted to hold the Medium Band Finals at the Dwight Yorke Stadium Parade Grounds on Sunday, February 16 making it the first major national finals of any kind to be held in Tobago
Themed “Celebrate De Pan”, the Pan Trinbago produced competition in collaboration with the Tobago House of Assembly and The National Carnival Commission of Trinidad & Tobago, will see 10 finalists competing for the coveted category title.
Joanna Ragbir, Lennox London, Roger Sardinha, Stephanie Power, Corinne Soo Ping Chow and Joslynne Sealey will adjudicate.
Special Awards will be presented to several young arrangers.
Showtime is 7 pm. Tickets are priced at D’Bank $100, General $250 and Reserved $400 are available at the advertised outlets and at the venue on the day of the event.
They are in order of appearance:-
1 Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille
Song: Ah Feeling To Rock
Arranger: Seion Gomez
2. Katzenjammers
Song: Caribbean Connection
Arranger: Terrence BJ Marcelle
3. Sforzata
Song: Sailing
Arranger: Arddin Herbert
4. Pamberi
Song: Wrong Again
Arranger: Andre White
5. NGC Couva Joylanders
Song: Is My Turn
Arranger: Stefon West
6. Carib Dixieland
Song: Dis Party Is It
Arranger: Ojay Richards
7. NGC Steel Xplosion
Song: Soca Global
Arranger: Odie Franklin
8. Curepe Scerzando
Song: My House
Arranger: Yohan Popwell
9. Siparia Deltones
Song: Festival Song
Arranger: Akinola Sennon
10. Potential Symphony
Song: All Dem Tobago Gyul
Arranger: Amrit Samaroo