Digicel Foundation's Kiddie Pump brings Carnival fun

The Digicel Trinidad and Tobago Foundation's Kiddie Pump once again remains a popular fixture for Carnival 2020, now in its sixth consecutive year.

The Foundation said in a statement issued this week that it will be hosting the free, all-inclusive fete on February 15, 2020, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm at the Police Academy, Western Main Road, St James.

The Foundation said Kiddie Pump remains a major Carnival event with a crowd of over 1,000 at last year's session.

The Foundation said people with special needs are also encouraged to attend.

"Kiddie Pump is the ‘must-attend’ all-inclusive children’s event with over 1,000 persons in attendance. Persons with special needs are encouraged to attend and experience the euphoria of Carnival in a safe environment, further supporting the Foundation’s mission to do its part in creating a world where no one gets left behind, not even in Carnival," the Foundation said.

The Foundation said event has long been popular with children and families, with soca artists such as Machel Montano, Kes, Destra, Erphaan Alves, Sekon Star, Farmer Nappy, and Swappi, performing in years past.

The Foundation said this year will be no different as various popular artistes are scheduled to perform.

In addition, the event will feature exciting interactive activities such as: decorating Carnival masks, novelty and video games, face painting, bouncy castles and more.

The Foundation said refreshments will be provided for free to all children, while adults can purchase food and drinks which will be on sale at the event.

For more information follow the Digicel Foundation on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/digicelfoundationtt/