Dominica opposition questions island’s preparedness for COVID-19

Opposition Leader Lennox Linton wants the Dominican Government to come clear on the island’s preparedness to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Linton said the Government claims Dominica is 80% ready to deal with cases of COVID-19 based on a Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) assessment.

While not wanting to be negative about the island’s preparedness, Linton said the 2019 Global Health Security Index ranked Dominica 192 out of 195 countries prepared to combat a pandemic.

“Barring a miracle, the virus will come to Dominica.”

“This is serious and the experts say the pandemic will get worse before it gets better. We have had no meeting of Parliament with respect to this matter. We met in the Parliament on 10 February and we heard an update from the Health Ministry but there was no request for additional funding,” Linton stated.

He has called on Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to adopt a collaborative approach so that Dominica can emerge safe after the pandemic.

Linton’s United Workers Party has formed a COVID-19 committee, which will observe the global trends and release information to citizens.

He urged Dominicans to protect themselves from contracting the virus.