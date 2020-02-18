Fete Watch: Hyatt Lime turns 10

Hyatt's Annual Lime fete is 10 years old.

The fete, which comes off tomorrow, February 19, will be celebrated with food, beverage and entertainment surprises for both Platinum and Diamond guests.

Hyatt said in a release that the Waterfront esplanade will be filled with an unrivaled selection of delicious exquisite cuisine and ultra-premium drinks topped off with musical entertainment by the country’s leading performers all night long.

There will be performances by Machel Montano and his band, Kes the Band, A Team Band, Ravi B and Karma and over 11 single artists including Nadia Batson, Patrice Roberts, Skinny Fabulous, Swappi, Trinidad Killa and Iwer George.

Partygoers are asked to wear white with a ‘touch of lime”.



For the first time, Moet will be available throughout Platinum.

Ultra-premium drinks including a never-ending selection of Champagne, Prosecco and sparkling wines with a total of 16 different types of bubbly will also be conveniently available at four different locations throughout the fete. In addition, cocktails, rum, scotch martinis and more will be on offer.

A wide variety of food selections will tempt the taste buds of every Platinum guest with options such as slow-roasted meats, authentic Thai cuisine, Indian cuisine, Far Eastern plates, vegetarian dishes and local favorites.



The Diamond section will feature sushi and lobster, prime beef, caviar, seafood bar and an extensive dessert buffet.

Guests can order from the widest selection of signature cocktails and indulge in the finest wines, whiskeys and champagnes, such as Johnnie Walker Blue, Veuve Clicquot, Angostura 1787 Rum, Patron Platinum and a selection of over 20 additional wines from around the world as well as a special champagne served exclusively in our Waterfront Restaurant.



A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to a deserving non-profit organisation. Past recipients have been T&T Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Rainbow Rescue Home for Boys, Amica House for Girls, The Heroes Foundation, Christ-Child Convalescent Home and others.



Fete lovers wishing to buy tickets can do so through hyattlime.com or at the hotel. Platinum tickets are available at a cost of US $325. Diamond tickets are sold out. Access cards can be collected at the Point Fortin Room of the Conference Center at the hotel from 8 am – 6 pm.

Parking is free and available at the hotel as well as other designated locations.



For more information about LIME Fete 2020, visit hyattlime.com.



