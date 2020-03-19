Five T&T artistes to follow right now on social media

Unable to tour and perform, artistes and other creatives now have to rely solely on social media to connect with their fans. While some adjust to the new normal of social distancing and try to figure out ways to keep fans engaged online, some have already jumped in with fun and interesting content. Here are five local artistes you should be following right now.

Nailah Blackman

If there is a question you always wanted to ask Nailah, now is your time to ask. Every day the singer will be answering nine questions and singing some songs in a new Instagram series called ‘9 Questions with Nai’. You can ask her anything and request songs you want to hear her sing.

Bunji Garlin and Fay-Ann Lyons

If you are on Twitter, you can join Bunji and Fay Ann’s Twitter Bar. This bar allows users to join a community online and have some fun over drinks in their own homes. The virtual bar opens at 6 pm and you can choose your own drink at home, pay in emoji currency and join the banter. “The idea is this. Anyone can come. Wherever you are you grab a drink or whatever and it’s like you ordered it from the bar (it’s really from your own fridge lol) that way the bar has whatever drinks you want,” Bunji told Loop. Everyone is a DJ and can post their playlist from YouTube. Search for the hashtag #twitterbar to join the fun.

Travis World

If you are interested in making beats, follow Travis World tonight on Instagram. The DJ/Producer who was behind Machel Montano and Superblue’s Road March winning Soca Kingdom will be showing his fans how to make a Road March beat. Tune in at 8 pm tonight.

Erphaan Alves

In keeping with his No Seasons Campaign which is aimed at getting artistes to put out music all year long, Erphaan is about to release a new song called ‘Hold On’. The song will be accompanied by a video comprising videos that he and filmmaker Steven Taylor wants people from around the world to submit showing their activities while at home. DM your submissions to them via IG.

Stef Kalloo

Stef is writing songs to cheer us up during this trying time and she is letting us in on the entire process from writing to release. The songs are called "Better Days" and "fingertip love". ‘Better Days’ is a studio release and you can follow the recording process via her IG. Stef tells Loop the songs are flowing out of her right now so she is sharing her creative process with her fans.