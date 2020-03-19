Five T&T artistes to follow right now on social media
Nailah Blackman is one of the few artistes keeping fans entertained on social media during this time of social distancing.
Unable to tour and perform, artistes and other creatives now have to rely solely on social media to connect with their fans. While some adjust to the new normal of social distancing and try to figure out ways to keep fans engaged online, some have already jumped in with fun and interesting content. Here are five local artistes you should be following right now.
Nailah Blackman
If there is a question you always wanted to ask Nailah, now is your time to ask. Every day the singer will be answering nine questions and singing some songs in a new Instagram series called ‘9 Questions with Nai’. You can ask her anything and request songs you want to hear her sing.
Good morning beautiful people ☀️ I hope y’all are doing well and keeping yourselves safe! As we all know, we all have hella down time right now and seeing that a lot of my shows have been postponed due to Covid-19 Quarantine everywhere I wanted to still be able to Spend time with my Naiarmy 🥰 and get to know you guys better and vice versa! Everyday I’ll try to do an episode, singing your favorite songs and answering nine of your questions! Obviously I’m gonna pick the juiciest ones.. 🍉🍉 😂 welcome to my brand new series 9 Questions With Nai 😘😷🙃 Have a great day y’all 🌈 Earrings by @dopeboxtt #togetherathome #fireflies #9questions
Bunji Garlin and Fay-Ann Lyons
If you are on Twitter, you can join Bunji and Fay Ann’s Twitter Bar. This bar allows users to join a community online and have some fun over drinks in their own homes. The virtual bar opens at 6 pm and you can choose your own drink at home, pay in emoji currency and join the banter. “The idea is this. Anyone can come. Wherever you are you grab a drink or whatever and it’s like you ordered it from the bar (it’s really from your own fridge lol) that way the bar has whatever drinks you want,” Bunji told Loop. Everyone is a DJ and can post their playlist from YouTube. Search for the hashtag #twitterbar to join the fun.
Travis World
If you are interested in making beats, follow Travis World tonight on Instagram. The DJ/Producer who was behind Machel Montano and Superblue’s Road March winning Soca Kingdom will be showing his fans how to make a Road March beat. Tune in at 8 pm tonight.
Erphaan Alves
In keeping with his No Seasons Campaign which is aimed at getting artistes to put out music all year long, Erphaan is about to release a new song called ‘Hold On’. The song will be accompanied by a video comprising videos that he and filmmaker Steven Taylor wants people from around the world to submit showing their activities while at home. DM your submissions to them via IG.
Stef Kalloo
Stef is writing songs to cheer us up during this trying time and she is letting us in on the entire process from writing to release. The songs are called "Better Days" and "fingertip love". ‘Better Days’ is a studio release and you can follow the recording process via her IG. Stef tells Loop the songs are flowing out of her right now so she is sharing her creative process with her fans.
Just thought I'd write a little something for those that might be feeling down or also going through a tough time. You are not alone :) We're a global family and sometimes social media can be a great outlet to reach out to others if you are feeling lonely especially during this Epidemic that's facing us. I call it "fingertip love" Here are the lyrics :- Hold tight.. another day is coming at your way Da sun will rise up again Smile let's wake up yeh Pre- You've got this and Dont let anything get you down Reach out ..We here Take my hand we'll get through it yeh Chorus:- you've got this fingertip love no you not alone no you're not alone (repeat)
