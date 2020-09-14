Foreign Affairs Minister: All is well with Trinis living in Bermuda

The Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs is seeking to assure the public that no Trinidad and Tobago national has sought assistance just yet, following the passage of Hurricane Paulette in Bermuda.

The Ministry said it began to investigate if citizens residing on lthe island were negatively affected after nationals expressed concern over the storm’s impact.

“In this regard, the Ministry has thus far been able to confirm that no reports have been received by our Consulate in Miami of any national requiring assistance due to the effects of the hurricane.”

Line Minister Dr Amery Browne reportedly called the Bermuda Police Service on Tuesday and spoke with their Corporate Communications Manager to personally check on the status of Trinidadians in the British Overseas Territory.

“Minister Browne received assurances from the Bermuda Police that all is well with Trinidad and Tobago nationals in Bermuda, which are estimated to be over 100 in number.”

The Ministry said it will continue to closely monitor the situation and take action in the best interest of the citizens of T&T.