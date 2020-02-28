Freetown Collective frees the Carnival with YAGO album

Building on the popularity of their song 'Feel the Love', Freetown Collective released their new Soca EP, “Yago,” on Ash Wednesday.

“Yago” is FTC’s first EP release since the six-piece band’s debut album release in 2018.

In 2013 and 2016, FTC made waves with their soca hits ‘Represent’ in collaboration with Machel Montano and ‘Born Soldiers’ in collaboration with Bunji Garlin respectively.

The EP includes this Carnival’s groovy DJ Private Ryan collaboration “Feel the Love,” and "We Bad," a heady pulsating track that incorporates traditional chants from an Orisha choir.

Not merely intended to be the band’s formal initiation into the soca fraternity, frontman and lead vocalist Muhammad Muwakil describes the EP as a musical journey that intends to push the frontiers of Carnival music and seeks to create a space where Carnival can be what it was intended to be.

The band refers to this process as “Freeing the Carnival."

“‘Freeing the Carnival’ is unblocking the true intentions of our ancestors when they fought for our freedom to express the memories of who we were before slavery, and who we can be if we accept that freedom,” says lead vocalist and guitarist Lou Lyons.

The album is a great post-Carnival experience with songs that range from sexy like 'Blessed' with its provocative lyrics and 'Big Man Ting' which is an inspirational love song.

"Yago" is available on all major online streaming platforms.




