A Grenadian man was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 after being charged with the offence of cruelty to an animal.

According to a statement from the Royal Grenada Police Force, 56-year-old Alister Charles, a truck driver of Conference, St Andrew, is alleged to have caused bodily harm to his neighbour’s dog sometime between January 1 and 2, 2020.

Charles was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 with one surety.

He is expected to appear at the St Andrew Magistrate Court on March 27, 2020.