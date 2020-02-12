International Federation of Trade Unions lends support to Yara workers

The World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) is extending its solidarity to the people of Trinidad and Tobago and more specifically, the Yara International employees, who are facing the breadline following the closure of one of the com­pa­ny’s am­mo­nia plants at Savonet­ta, Point Lisas late last year.

That's according to a statement issued on behalf of the WFTU by the Oil Field Workers Trade Union (OWTU) on Wednesday.

Yara employees have been protesting periodically since failed negotiations between the National Gas Company and the upstream producers led to the plant's closure.

The WFTU, which represents more than 97 million people in 130 countries, said it stands with the working people and its affiliated organizations.

It added that it supports the ongoing struggle against the policies that generate poverty, misery and unemployment for the working-class while surrendering the nation's wealth to multinationals who keep plundering T&T's natural resources.

The WFTU further stated that it strongly believes all wealth belongs to those who produce it.

"At the same time, we commit ourselves to firmly continue by the side of the TT working class for a new world, without man by man exploitation. Long live international solidarity!" the statement ended.