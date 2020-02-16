Love is in the air: Swappi proposes to girlfriend during show

Love is in the air!

Last night Swappi became the latest man to show his love publicly when he proposed to his girlfriend at his show at Estate 101.

Swappi got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend Carissa Railwah to marry him before the large crowd that turned out for Swappton Saturday.

The couple has been together for about seven years and has a four-year-old boy.

Swappi told Loop the wedding will take place next year around the same time and possibly at the same venue.

It was only on Friday night that Boom Champions DJ Linx proposed to his surprised long time girlfriend on stage at Army Fete.

That followed Machel Montano's wedding at the Red House on Friday morning, Valentine's Day.

Swappi is the reigning Groovy Soca Monarch. He said retaining the title come Fantastic Friday will just be the cherry on the cake.