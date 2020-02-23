Ludacris here for T&T Carnival: Trinidad, I love you!

US rap star and actor Ludacris is here for Trinidad and Tobago Carnival.

The star was seen performing at Soca Brainwash on Saturday, hyping up the crowd and performing some of his major hits.

The star shared photos of him and soca star Machel Montano and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt, who is also here for Carnival.

Ludacris said to Instagram: "Trinidad I love you!"

Ludacris said: "When it comes to soca, it doesn’t get much bigger than @machelmontano amazing and inspiring seeing your show last night in your home a country.”

Montano replied: “Big up bro! Welcome to the greatest show on EARTH.”

(Photo: Ludacris/Instagram)

Musical celebrity Nicki Minaj, who has Trinidadian roots, also landed in Trinidad on Saturday for Carnival celebrations.

Minaj returned to Trinidad in 2012 to shoot a video for her single, 'Pound the Alarm'.

The accompanying music video highlighted aspects of Carnival.