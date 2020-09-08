Machel Montano's Melé cruise postponed to 2022

Machel Montano and Tribe's Melé Cruise will sail in May 2022.

Montano made the announcement in a video message sent to those who had registered for the cruise and posted to Tribe's YouTube channel.

"We have all been through a lot facing this global pandemic and being affected by it in many different ways. Through it all though, my vision of us sailing away on the sea together gets stronger by the day and I am hopeful that better days are near and when it comes we would be ready to Melé," he said.

Montano said they were working with the cruise line to prepare for the sailing in May next year but in the face of the pandemic they reached out to cruisers to find out when they would prefer to sail.

"The choice was clear, May 2022. So it is taking us some time but we are working with the cruise line to get he details right, the exact ship, destiation and everything that will make this new sail date an incredible experience while making everyone's health a top priority," he said.

For those who no longer wish to sail, Montano said a refund will be provided, no questions asked.