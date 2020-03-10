Minister: COVID-19 could not survive on Carnival costumes from China

Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh is assuring the public that costumes and other objects shipped to Trinidad and Tobago from China could not contain the COVID-19 virus.

He was responding to questions for oral answer in the Senate on Tuesday.

Opposition Senator Taharqa Obika had questioned if the virus could be imported through trading with the Asian giant.

However, Minister Deyalsingh stated that this was scientifically impossible.

"The COVID-19 virus cannot survive for more than three days on an inanimate object. The transit time from China to Trinidad and Tobago for both air and sea freight exceed three days. Accordingly, there are no concerns for the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 to Trinidad and Tobago via the importation of paraphernalia and costumes for carnival."