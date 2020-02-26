MoH, Nat Sec hold talks with health professionals on coronavirus

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and National Security Minister Stuart Young have met with health officials to discuss the ongoing national response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ministry of Health issued a statement informing of the development on Wednesday.

Present at the roundtable were Dr Erica Wheeler, Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation country representative for Trinidad and Tobago and The Dutch Kingdom Islands; retired Major General Rodney Smart, CEO of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management and Dr Lisa Indar and Dr Gabriel Gonzalez-Escobar of the Caribbean Public Health Agency.

The meeting forms part of the Government’s collaborative and proactive approach to addressing the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The core objective of the meeting was to evaluate the current risks faced by Trinidad and Tobago and determine the next steps.

Topics discussed include:

- Global developments as it relates to COVID-19

- Border Protection Strategies

- In Country Response Capacity ( e.g. Testing of Samples, Patient Isolation Protocols/ Areas)

Minister Deyalsingh emphasised the ‘rapid and robust response’ that would be required to ensure the continued protection of the population. Meanwhile, Minister Young re-committed the resources of the Ministry of National Security to the national response.

The release further expressed that the relevant agencies will continue to prepare for any eventuality as it relates to the virus.

“While there have been no confirmed local cases of COVID-19 and samples tested from all domestic suspected cases have received a negative result, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago continues to maintain its state of extreme vigilance,” the release said.

The MoH is once again reminding members of the public to take the following precautions to avoid contracting the COVD-19 virus:

- Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser;

- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze;

- Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue;

- Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms;

- Thoroughly cook meat and eggs before consumption.