Non-energy sector shows 2019 improvement

T&T’s non-energy sector improved over the past year.

According to figures provided by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the value of the country’s total non-energy exports grew by 22 percent rising from TT $4.97 billion during January to June 2018 compared to TT $6.07 billion over the period January to June 2019.

These exports performed well across traditional and non-traditional markets including those in Latin America, the Caribbean and the European Union (EU).

These products and markets, in part, accounted for the improvement in non-energy exports from 2018 to 2019.

Over the past four years, the Ministry has made significant strides contributing to the improvement in the country’s non-energy export performance.

The Ministry said it has also been working assiduously to enhance market access for local manufacturers to new and differentiated export markets by actively pursuing bilateral trade agreements with countries of strategic interest such as Chile and Curacao among others.

Additionally, the Ministry has also been resolute in its pursuit of trade missions to targeted countries such as Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Panama among others.

The Ministry has been focused in executing its mandate to create new economic spaces and infrastructure to facilitate private sector development especially in the non-energy sector.

These include but are not limited to the development of the Moruga Agro-Processing and Light Industrial Park, the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate in Couva and the completion of 21 lots at the Tamana InTech Park in Wallerfield.

To guide this overall thrust to improve and expand the non-energy sector in Trinidad and Tobago, the Government also launched a National Trade Policy (2019-2023) and a Special Economic Zones Policy for Trinidad and Tobago in 2019. These Policies continue to serve as roadmaps to guide the progress of the non-energy sector in 2020 and beyond.