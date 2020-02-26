Pictured: Mas Pieta brings Minshall's vision to life

One of the most highly anticipated bands for Carnival 2020 was the newly minted Kinetic Mas’s presentation of Mas Pieta.

The band was designed by mas legend Peter Minshall who hosted a launch for the band back in October of 2019.

When the band hit the stage on Tuesday it was amidst a flurry of swirling multi-coloured fabrics, dreadlocked headpieces and imposing moko jumbies.

Kinetic Mas presents Mas Pieta

Mas Pieta was described as a ‘visual symphony’ by Minshall at the launch.

The band comprised almost 38 sections, each of which fit into one of four Acts in the symphony designed by Minshall.

Also crossing with the band was soca superstar Machel Montano, decked out in a captain's uniform.