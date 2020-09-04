Prisoner found hanging in cell

The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service said a prisoner who had been remanded since 2018 was found hanging in his cell.

In a statement issued Friday, the Prison Service said Matthew Woods was discovered around 12.35 pm on Thursday September 3, 2020 by offiers on duty at the Port of Spain prison.

The Prison Service said medical personnel were immediately alerted and he was rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital by prison medical staff who administered CPR en route.

He was attended to upon arrival at the facility, and pronounced "dead on arrival".

The Prison Service said his body bore no marks of violence.

The Prison Service said Wood's next of kin was contacted by an assigned Welfare Officer, who informed them of his passing.

Woods had been remanded on charges of kidnapping since 2018.

The Prison Service extended condolences to his family and friends.