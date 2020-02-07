RFID bands for QRC Fete

QRC will be utilising RFID bands for patrons to gain access to its Fete Royal 2020.

The Old Boys Association says this will enables the patron to have streamlined event experience, spend less time getting into the venue and giving them more time to party with just the swipe of their RFID wristband.

Patrons are asked to activate their bands ahead of the fete this Saturday.

Fete Royal has grown since its rebranding seven years ago and this year the organisers promise to address some of the issues that plagued the fete last year such as inadequate bars.

The Infrastructure committee has worked to position the bars and executions in a balanced manner on all three sides of the stage and adjoining the Food Court. Patrons, therefore, can expect to be in close proximity to their preferred drinks.

This year there will be three main bars that are each 100ft long, giving 300ft of bar space which will be fully stocked with premium rums, scotch, vodka, gin and more from Angostura, Blue Waters, Brydens, Coca Cola, HADCO and Massy Distribution.

The food court has also been expanded and will offer patrons a greater variety of foods including a choice of desserts. Apart from the fete staples, there will be favourites such as Chinese, Indian and Thai cuisine, curry crab and dumpling, geera pork, pepper wings, jerk chicken, bbq pigtail, crispy skin pork, wild meat and horse meat as well as new additions like sushi, calamari rings and lobster tail. There will also be a completely vegetarian menu and other vegetarian options.

Entertainment this year will be Kes the Band, Dil-E-Nadan, Machel Montano and The Monk Band, Nadia Batson, Skinny Banton, Skinny Fabulous and Voice, among others.

Fete Royal will be held at the College grounds and starts at 6 pm and ends at 1 pm.

This year tickets are priced at $900.

Funds raised from the event go directly towards supporting the young men of the College via various infrastructure and other projects, such as the new pedestrian walkway for the students and visitors to the compound. The Old Boys Association is also working to complete much-needed work in the Science Block.