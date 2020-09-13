Search under way for Jamaicans, Haitians missing at sea in Bahamas

Bahamian authorities, along with the United States Coast Guard, were on Sunday searching for nationals from Jamaica and Haiti who have reportedly gone missing at sea.

The Bahamian search contingent consisted of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Marine Division, which jointly launched the search after receiving an alert on Saturday that a vessel was taking in water off shore.

Authorities found the partially submerged 27-foot vessel nine miles south of Chub Cay in the Berry Island area. A total of 12 individuals who were clinging to the vessel were rescued, and the authorities continue the search for others who were missing.

The rescued individuals were inspected by a medical team and then processed at HMBS Coral Harbour before being handed over to police and immigration officials, who will conduct further investigations.

The authorities, it is understood, used the opportunity to warn boaters about safety requirements in regards to adequate safety, survival and communications equipment, and reminded them to pay strict attention to weather warnings by the Bahamas Meteorological Department.

Bahamians were also urged to report smuggling and trafficking in persons.