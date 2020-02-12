Shalamar, Lion King singer added to Machel Monday cast

Shalamar, the 70s and 80's group known for hits such as 'Night to Remember', 'The Second Time Around', 'This Is For The Lover In You' and 'Make That Move', will be at Machel Monday.

The supergroup is among the star-studded cast for Machel Montano's 10th and last Machel Monday show that also includes Grammy-award winning producer, singer and songwriter Teddy Riley and his group Blackstreet.

Also added to the cast is Bankulli, the African Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter who worked on Beyonce's Lion King soundtrack album, the Gift. Real name Abisagboola Oluseun John, the Nigerian artist has also worked on Jay Z and Kanye West's Watch the Throne project and Kanye's Yeezus album.

Stacey Barthe, an American singer/songwriter who collaborated with deceased rapper Nipsey Hustle on 'Victory Lap', will also be on the cast in addition to Nigerian singer Mr Eazi.

Jamaican acts Konshens and Tarrus Riley and soca artists Hey Choppi, Adana Roberts, Salty, Motto and Teddy Rhymez will also be performing on the night.

Below is the full cast list.

Teddy Riley

Blackstreet

Shalamar

Afro B

Mr. Eazi

Iwer George

Konshens

Tarrus Riley

Skinny Fabulous

Kerwin Du Bois

Destra

Problem Child

Lyrikal

Voice

Nadia Batson

Farmer Nappy

Salty

Motto

Olatunji

Hurricane

Ravi B

Drupatee

Lil Natty & Thunda

Hey Choppi

Teddy Rhymez

Adana Roberts

Trinidad Killa

Stacy Barthe

Bankulli