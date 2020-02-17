Kiddies claim the stage in St James

St James was transformed to a sea of colour on Sunday when hundreds of children in carnival costumes took over the Western Main Road for their annual parade of the bands.

The costumes reflected a range of themes including the animal kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago’s flora and fauna, traditional carnival characters and even spaceships.

“Conch Shell” by Skinny Fabulous, Machel Montano and Iwer George and George’s collaboration with Kes “Stage Gone Bad” ruled the road but the latter was the overwhelming favourite for the children as they crossed the two judging points.



St James Kiddies Carnival Parade 2020

This year’s event almost did not take place after organizers advised in January that the staple event was cancelled but the National Carnival Commission (NCC) stepped in and saved the day.

Kids will close their 2020 Carnival festivities next Saturday at the National Carnival Bands Association of Trinidad and Tobago /Republic Bank Junior Carnival Parade of the Bands from Lower St Vincent Street to the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.