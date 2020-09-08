Supermarket Association resumes food drive for healthcare workers

The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) has continued to show its support to healthcare workers with the resumption of its Food Drive for Frontliners Initiative.

The initiative, which was restarted on Monday, will see 100 meals provided to staff at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility daily, for an initial one-month period.

SATT President Rajiv Diptee told Loop News the decision to resume the distribution of meals was made in consideration of healthcare workers who have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 fight and are under pressure.

He said many are beginning to feel overwhelmed and they could use all the extra support they can get during this period of heightened stress.

The SATT President said: “Some workers are ill, some are self-isolating, they are under tremendous pressure and are feeling overwhelmed dealing with patients as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

We understood the situation was bad so we decided to restart the initiative.”

Photo: Meals provided to healthcare workers through the Supermarket Association. Credit: Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago.

Diptee said the initiative has been well-received.

“All staff, including ancillary staff and security have also received meals. They have expressed gratitude to us for this assistance.

They felt heartened that we were with them, empathising with them during this difficult time.”

The SATT President said he was deeply moved by that sentiment and believed that there should be consideration to furthering these humanitarian efforts.

While the Association’s priority is providing meals to staff at the Couva Hospital, it’s looking into expanding the drive to assist staff at the Caura Hospital.

Diptee said with more sponsors the Association would be in a position to extend the drive to other facilities and keep the initiative going for a longer period as the effort comes at a high cost.

“This is a beautiful thing and we’d like to continue doing it. Our caterers have met us halfway by putting in half of the resources we need and we have facilitated the other half. But, it’s a bit costly especially considering our constraints right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

SATT is now calling for donations to make this a reality.

Those who wish to contribute the is initiative can call 762-9702 or email info@satthq.com