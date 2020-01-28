Tewarie: AMCHAM T&T supports new Water Pollution Rules, Fees

CEO of the AMCHAM T&T Nirad Tewarie said AMCHAM T&T remains committed to supporting legislation for clean water and preserving the environment.

Speaking at AMCHAM T&T's Water Pollution Rules Breakfast Seminar at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business on Tuesday, Tewarie said businesses must be responsible for any possible environmental impacts.

“We are here today because we all agree that the Water Pollution Rules (2019) and the Water Pollution Regulations that came into effect in November 2019 will affect our operations in one way or another.”

“AMCHAM T&T is in full support of any legislation that would ensure good, clean water and the Polluter Pays Principle. We agree that our environment, and in particular our water resources must be preserved and valued.”

“This is why we endorse the notion that those who pollute should bear the cost of remediation and more so, that businesses of any kind and of any service do no harm to the environment. In addition, we believe that a sustainable economy requires us to value wastewater and find ways to maximize its potential.”

“We must acknowledge that while our outputs may be a small amount from a point source, it can still affect miles of waterways which eventually lead to marine and water dependent ecosystems such as rivers, mangroves, wetlands and even the sea.”

“We must therefore take responsibility for our actions. Not only paying for our pollution, but by making every effort to reduce the number of contaminants we release into our country's waterways. This is a necessary step in creating positive change that will benefit Trinidad and Tobago and the environment for many years to come,” he said.

Tewarie said that AMCHAM T&T is regarded as the number one Business Service Organization in Trinidad and Tobago.

“We are the first stop for foreign investors seeking information and alliances, a value-added partner for domestic companies, and a powerful private sector lobby with the Trinidad and U.S. Government. Our strong mix of formidable local and international member companies, strong networking links, close association with the U.S. Embassy, alliances with the Association of American Chambers of Commerce in Latin America and the Caribbean (AACCLA); all ensure rapid access to what you need to compete effectively both locally and in overseas markets. We can therefore secure for members strategic information on doing business in a particular country; as well as set up introductions to the right business organizations or companies in the U.S. and throughout the Western Hemisphere,” he said.

Tuesday’s seminar examined the new Water Pollution Rules and Fees as explained by the Environmental Management Authority.

Tewarie also called for action for those who flout the legislation.

“AMCHAM T&T maintains its call for the Water Pollution Rules to effectively deal with all who would pollute our waterways. All companies and sectors that pollute should pay to remediate and more importantly be held accountable as a disincentive to damaging the environment. We must also be cognizant and deal with non-point sources of discharge which also contributes to the overall lowering of water quality, so that companies that are seeking to be compliant are not made to solely, even unfairly bear the brunt of penalties,” he said.

A breakdown of the new rules and fees can be found here:

https://www.ema.co.tt/index.php/environmental-topics/water