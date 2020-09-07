Tobago man granted bail after kidnapping charges

Police said a 30-year-old Tobago man was granted bail after charges of kidnapping and inflicting grievous bodily harm toward his girlfriend.

In a statement issued September 7, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said Alyandro Dumas, of Rabbit Lane, Plymouth, Tobago was granted bail when he appeared before Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court via a virtual hearing on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

The TTPS said the accused, charged with kidnapping, malicious damage to the extent of $2,740, and inflicting grievous bodily harm, was not called upon to plead and bail was fixed in the sum of $85,000 or cash bail with a deed in the sum of $15,000.00.

The following conditions were attached to the said bail:

1. No communication whether direct or indirectly to be made with the victim e.g. text, social media, telephone calls etc.

2. He is not to approach the victim within 150 feet.

3. He is not to visit the victim’s home.

On Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11pm, the victim said she was at Belmar Trace, Buccoo, Tobago, with her boyfriend of six months, who is the accused Alyandro Dumas.

The victim claimed that they got into an argument and the accused became annoyed and demanded that she enter his motor vehicle and she refused.

She claims that the accused then took away her cellular phone valued $2,740 and threw it on the roadway, causing damage to same.

The victim alleged that the accused bit her in the vicinity of her right eye causing injury to same, then he threw her unto the roadway and dealt her several cuffs about her body.

The victim claimed that the accused forced her into the back seat of his motor vehicle against her will, locked the car doors, then drove away.

The victim became afraid and a short distance away she opened the left rear car door and threw herself out of the said vehicle onto the roadway causing injury to herself. She raised an alarm and she was assisted by passers-by who called the police.

Officers of the Shirvan Road Police Station responded to the report where on arrival they met the victim who made a report to them.

The accused was also arrested a short distance away and taken to the Shirvan Road Police Station pending enquiries. The victim was then conveyed to the Scarborough General Hospital where she was medically examined by a Medical Doctor and discharged the following day.

On Monday, August 31, 2020, the investigator continued enquiries then subsequently charged the accused.

The matter was adjourned to Tuesday, September 29, 2020.