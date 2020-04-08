Top soca producers head to Instagram for Battle of the Hits

Kernal Roberts and Kasey Phillips are responsible for numerous soca hits.

Come Thursday, the two producers will pit their talents against each other in Battle of the Hits, the first in an Instagram live series started by mutual friend and soca critic Warren McKenzie.

Music battles have been trending on IG but among foreign producers such as Swiss Beatz and Timbaland.

“We never saw local producers in that light where we see them discussing projects and clashing,” Mckenzie told Loop.

According to the rules of the clash, each producer will play 15 songs and five bonus songs. They cannot play more than one song from the same riddim and each selected song must be of a production that is produced by each of them. Co-produced songs are welcomed if there are any collaborative projects but that depends on which party pulls it first.

The producers won’t be able to play and soca or dubplates but remixes are welcomed.

Son of the legendary Lord Kitchener, Roberts has is known for his songwriting and production. He was the man behind Road March winners such as Jumbie, Palance, Band of the Year, Advantage and Pump Yuh Flag.

His arsenal of hits includes songs such as Destra Garcia and Machel Montano’s ‘It’s Carnival’, Garcia’s “Bonnie and Clyde’, Montano’s ‘Haunted’ and Patrice Roberts ‘D’ Islands’.

Phillips, son of WACK radio owner and veteran producer Kenny Phillips, is the owner of Precision Productions and is responsible for hits such as ‘Voice’s ‘Cheers to Life’, which won the artiste the Soca Monarch title in 2016, ‘Machel Montano’s ‘Ministry of Road’, which won the Road March in 2013, ‘Mr Fete’, ‘Fog’, ‘Bottle of Rum’ and the Antilles Riddim which gave us Kerwin DuBois’ ‘Bacchanalist’, Erphaan Alves ‘In Your Eyes’ and Nadia Batson’s ‘Shiver’.

The Battle of the Hits takes place on Thursday, April 9 at 8.30 pm on Precision Production's IG.