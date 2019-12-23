Trini designer opens dress shoppe in Newark, New Jersey

Trinbagonian entrepreneur and fashionista Diane Wiltshire also known as 'Fury', has officially launched her retail outlet ‘Dressed Up’ in Newark, New Jersey.

After months of anticipation, pop-ups and social media buzz, the dress shoppe opened its doors to the public.

The business-owner and former professional model said she hoped her accomplishment has made her country proud.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed with feelings of gratitude, awe and disbelief. This journey has been incredible. Not always easy, but always worth it. I pray I have done my country of birth as proud of me as I am to be recognized and acknowledged as a Trinidadian.”

The launch attracted supporters, fellow business owners, models, members of the clergy, influencers and eager residents of Newark.

Dressed Up’s casual, contemporary and designer dress offerings also piqued the interest of Deputy Mayor of Newark, Rahaman Muhammad, who officiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Wiltshire became overwhelmed as she offered thanks to her family and friends.

As she acknowledged the role of her sisters Wendy and Joanne, she praised them for their continued assistance. This, as she noted that Wendy's battle with cancer has been a tremendous source of inspiration.

Dressed Up features the dress collection styles of Caribbean fashion icon Meiling and will showcase the work of both established and up-and-coming Caribbean designers.

Additionally, its philanthropic arm, the non-profit ‘reDRESSed’, will assist victims of domestic violence and abuse by providing clothing for survivors re-establishing their lives and re-entering the workforce.

Meanwhile, Wiltshire will soon begin graduate studies and intends to use that platform along with her multiple years of practice in the fashion and hospitality industries, to expand the brand, deliver an unparalleled consumer experience and establish Dressed Up as one of the leading dress shoppes in Newark and beyond.

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to those I know and those who I am yet to meet for allowing me the room to dream, plan, conceptualize and

actualize,” she said.

For additional information, contact Dressed Up via email at fury@dressedup.shop and follow the page on Instagram.