Trinidad and Tobago weather: Generally sunny

Here’s your weather forecast courtesy the Meteorological Service of Trinidad and Tobago.

For today until midnight, Trinidad, Tobago and the Lesser Antilles can expect generally sunny, hazy and at times breezy conditions interspersed with partly cloudy periods and few showers. Nighttime will

be mostly clear and cool.

Temperatures:

Trinidad: 31℃

Tobago: 30℃

Seas:

Seas are slight to moderate with waves measuring up to 2 metres in open waters and near 1 metre in sheltered areas.

Tides:

Trinidad

High: 7:38 am, 7:30 pm

Low: 1:09 am, 1:37pm

Tobago

High: 7:15 am, 7:22 pm

Low: 1:02 am, 1:18 pm

Sunrise & Sunset

Sunrise: 6.28am

Sunset: 6.08pm