Thursday 30 January, 2020
Trinidad and Tobago weather: Generally sunny

Loop News  Created : 30 January 2020

Here’s your weather forecast courtesy the Meteorological Service of Trinidad and Tobago. 

For today until midnight, Trinidad, Tobago and the Lesser Antilles can expect generally sunny, hazy and at times breezy conditions interspersed with partly cloudy periods and few showers. Nighttime will 
be mostly clear and cool. 

Temperatures: 

Trinidad: 31℃ 

Tobago: 30℃ 

Seas: 

Seas are slight to moderate with waves measuring up to 2 metres in open waters and near 1 metre in sheltered areas. 

Tides: 

Trinidad 

High: 7:38 am, 7:30 pm 

Low: 1:09 am, 1:37pm 

Tobago 

High: 7:15 am, 7:22 pm 

Low: 1:02 am, 1:18 pm 

Sunrise & Sunset 

Sunrise: 6.28am 

Sunset: 6.08pm 

