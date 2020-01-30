Trinidad and Tobago weather: Generally sunny

Here’s your weather forecast courtesy the Meteorological Service of Trinidad and Tobago.
For today until midnight, Trinidad, Tobago and the Lesser Antilles can expect generally sunny, hazy and at times breezy conditions interspersed with partly cloudy periods and few showers. Nighttime will
be mostly clear and cool.
Temperatures:
Trinidad: 31℃
Tobago: 30℃
Seas:
Seas are slight to moderate with waves measuring up to 2 metres in open waters and near 1 metre in sheltered areas.
Tides:
Trinidad
High: 7:38 am, 7:30 pm
Low: 1:09 am, 1:37pm
Tobago
High: 7:15 am, 7:22 pm
Low: 1:02 am, 1:18 pm
Sunrise & Sunset
Sunrise: 6.28am
Sunset: 6.08pm