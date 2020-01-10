Trinidad and Tobago Weather: Hazardous Seas Alert in effect

Here’s a look at today’s weather, courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service:

Today will be generally sunny and breezy with showery spells in few areas. Winds will gust at times. Nighttime will be mostly clear with a light breeze.

Temperature

Trinidad: 31℃ (max)

Tobago: 30℃ (max)

Seas

Seas are rough with waves 2.5 to 3 metres occasionally in open waters and 1 metre to 1.5 metres in sheltered areas.

A Hazardous Seas Alert - Yellow Level is in effect from 8 pm on Thursday night and until 2 pm on Tuesday 14 January.

Strong low-level winds are expected to agitate sea conditions, mainly around Tobago and to the North and East of Trinidad. Waves are expected to reach heights between 2.5 m and 3.2 m in open waters.

Sunrise and Sunset

Sunrise: 6.26 am

Sunset: 5.59 pm

Tides

Trinidad

High tide: 4.13 am, 3.36 pm

Low tide: 9.25 am, 10.26 pm

Tobago

High tide: 3.29 am, 3.06 pm

Low tide: 8.53 am, 9.54 pm