Trinidad and Tobago's weather: Low chance of the odd shower

Here’s a look at today’s weather, courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service:
TRINIDAD,TOBAGO & THE REM.OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
A generally sunny, hazy and at times breezy day is expected despite a 30% (low) chance of an isolated shower occurring. Tonight will be fair initially but a few light showers are possible after midnight.
Temperature
Trinidad: 31’C
Tobago: 30’C
Seas
Seas are slight to moderate with waves from one metre to 1.5 metres in open waters and near calm in sheltered areas.
Sunrise & Sunset
Sunrise: 6.10 am
Sunset: 6.16 pm
Tides
Trinidad
High tide: 12.18 am, 11.42 am
Low tide: 5.32 am, 6.29 pm
Tobago
High tide: 12.46 am, 11.57 am
Low tide: 6.05 am, 7.00 pm