Trinidad and Tobago's weather: Low chance of the odd shower

Here’s a look at today’s weather, courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service:

TRINIDAD,TOBAGO & THE REM.OF THE LESSER ANTILLES

A generally sunny, hazy and at times breezy day is expected despite a 30% (low) chance of an isolated shower occurring. Tonight will be fair initially but a few light showers are possible after midnight.

Temperature

Trinidad: 31’C

Tobago: 30’C

Seas

Seas are slight to moderate with waves from one metre to 1.5 metres in open waters and near calm in sheltered areas.

Sunrise & Sunset

Sunrise: 6.10 am

Sunset: 6.16 pm

Tides

Trinidad

High tide: 12.18 am, 11.42 am

Low tide: 5.32 am, 6.29 pm

Tobago

High tide: 12.46 am, 11.57 am

Low tide: 6.05 am, 7.00 pm