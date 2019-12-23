Trinidad and Tobago's weather: A mostly sunny, breezy day

Here's a look at the weather courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service.
For the period today until midnight, brief predawn and early morning showers in a few areas will give way to a mostly sunny, breezy and at times hazy day.
Cloudy patches during the late morning or afternoon will produce a light or moderate shower in confined areas. Evening and night will be generally clear but with the chance of a brief shower.
Seas
Seas are moderate with waves two to 2.5 metres and occasionally choppy in open waters and one metre in sheltered areas.
Temperature
Trinidad: 32C
Tobago: 32C
Tides
Trinidad
High: 1.58 am, 1.47 pm
Low: 7.30 am, 8.24 pm
Tobago
High: 1.54 am, 1.37 pm
Low: 7.32 am, 8.21 pm