Trinidad and Tobago's weather: A mostly sunny, breezy day

Here's a look at the weather courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service.

For the period today until midnight, brief predawn and early morning showers in a few areas will give way to a mostly sunny, breezy and at times hazy day.

Cloudy patches during the late morning or afternoon will produce a light or moderate shower in confined areas. Evening and night will be generally clear but with the chance of a brief shower.

Seas

Seas are moderate with waves two to 2.5 metres and occasionally choppy in open waters and one metre in sheltered areas.

Temperature

Trinidad: 32C

Tobago: 32C

Tides

Trinidad

High: 1.58 am, 1.47 pm

Low: 7.30 am, 8.24 pm

Tobago

High: 1.54 am, 1.37 pm

Low: 7.32 am, 8.21 pm