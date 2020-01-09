Thursday 9 January, 2020
Trinidad and Tobago's weather: Mostly sunny, hazy day

9 January 2020

Here's a look at the weather, courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service.

For the period today until midnight, sunny, hazy and breezy conditions will be interrupted by the occasional shower in a few areas. Tonight will be hazy and breezy at times with one or two brisk showers.

Seas 

Seas are moderate, with waves up to 2.5 metres in open waters and one metre in sheltered areas. 

A Hazardous Seas Alert - Yellow Level is expected to take effect from 8 pm on Thursday night and last until 2 pm on Tuesday 14 January.

Strong low-level winds are expected to agitate sea conditions, mainly around Tobago and to the North and East of Trinidad. Waves are expected to reach heights between 2.5 m and 3.2 m in open waters.

Temperature 

Trinidad: 31C

Tobago: 31C 

Tides

Trinidad 

High: 3.32 am, 2.53 pm

Low: 8.39 am, 9.45 pm

Tobago

High: 2.50 am, 2.23 pm

Low: 8.08 am, 9.13 pm

