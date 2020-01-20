Trinidad and Tobago's weather: Showery intervals expected

Here's a look at the weather courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service.

For the period today until midnight, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with occasional showery/rainy intervals will interrupt sunny spells. Some of these showers may be accompanied by gusty winds. Few showers during the night will interrupt settled conditions.

Seas

Seas are moderate, occasionally rough, with waves 2.5 metres, occasionally up to three metres in open waters, but one metre and occasionally choppy in sheltered areas.

A hazardous seas alert remains in effect.

Temperature

Trinidad: 29C

Tobago: 30C

Tides

Trinidad

High: 12.39 am, 12.29 pm

Low: 6.07 am, 7.13 pm

Tobago

High: 12.49 am, 12.29 pm

Low: 6.20 am, 7.24 pm