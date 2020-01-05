Trinidad and Tobago's weather: Brief showers

Here’s a look at today’s weather, courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service:

Trinidad, Tobago and the remainder of the Lesser Antilles

Generally sunny conditions will be interrupted by few cloudy patches with brief showery intervals. Night time will be mostly clear and cool.

Temperature

Last night’s minimum temperature

Trinidad: 22’C

Tobago: 24’C

Forecast maximum temperature:

Trinidad: 31’C

Tobago: 30’C

Seas

Seas are slight to moderate with waves up to 1.5 metres in open waters and near calm in sheltered areas.

Sunrise & Sunset

Sunrise: 6:24 AM

Sunset: 5:56 PM

Tides

Trinidad

High tide: 11:57 am

Low tide: 5:15 am, 6:36 pm

Tobago

High tide: 11:42 am

Low tide: 5:15 am, 6:34 pm