Trinidad and Tobago's weather: Brief showers

Here’s a look at today’s weather, courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service:
Trinidad, Tobago and the remainder of the Lesser Antilles
Generally sunny conditions will be interrupted by few cloudy patches with brief showery intervals. Night time will be mostly clear and cool.
Temperature
Last night’s minimum temperature
Trinidad: 22’C
Tobago: 24’C
Forecast maximum temperature:
Trinidad: 31’C
Tobago: 30’C
Seas
Seas are slight to moderate with waves up to 1.5 metres in open waters and near calm in sheltered areas.
Sunrise & Sunset
Sunrise: 6:24 AM
Sunset: 5:56 PM
Tides
Trinidad
High tide: 11:57 am
Low tide: 5:15 am, 6:36 pm
Tobago
High tide: 11:42 am
Low tide: 5:15 am, 6:34 pm