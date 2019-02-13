Soca lovers who 'pick up something' and 'run with it' without permission could face a charge, police warned.

ASP Wayne Mystar said during Wednesday's Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) media briefing that taking things (and people) without their permission however could constitute a criminal offence.

The trend has taken off with the popularity of soca star Mr Killa's Carnival hit 'Run With It', in which a friend called 'Mr Rum' encourages him to 'pick up something' and 'run with it'.

“We have a lot of partygoers and vendors making several reports to police officers who were on duty at various parties…where they indicated that their rights are being violated as it relates to a particular song that is playing, the song has the lyrics in it ‘pick up something’.

“Based on that when the song is being played we understand that people go into a frenzy. What we are asking partygoers, in your enthusiasm, the song is a nice song and persons are very charged up when that song is playing (but) we are asking partygoers to please be mindful and do not violate the rights of others."

ASP Mystar said the TTPS received reports of a corn soup vendor’s corn soup apparatus being picked up and it was not returned.

“That means the person’s property was taken away permanently which is one of the ingredients for larceny, which constitutes an offence."

“We’ve also had instances where persons were liming with their significant other and a group of persons came and picked up a female and carried her away. So that constitutes an assault."

“There are a lot of offences that could stem from some of the actions taking place of being allowed by this particular song.”

Several people on social media said they would not be happy if someone picked them up without their consent.

He added that permission is still needed for a person to wine on another.

“A person who refused (a wine) if they are asked and you continue to wine on that person then you would have committed an offence of battery and assault…so yes, you need permission to do those things.

“You need permission to pick up somebody or pick up something,” he said.