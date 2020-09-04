TTPS: No confirmation of COVID-19 cases at Fraud Squad

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service debunked false news after reports of COVID-19 within the Fraud Squad.

In a statement Friday, the TTPS said there were no confirmed cases of officers of the TTPS’ Fraud Squad testing positive for COVID-19.

The TTPS said the Fraud Squad Port-of-Spain and San Fernando offices remain operational and continue to provide services to members of the public.

The TTPS added that members of the public may contact the Fraud Squad Port of Spain’s office via telephone at 625-2310 and San Fernando at 657-8844.

The TTPS warned the public against sharing false information via social media which could cause unnecessary panic.

'The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is reminding members of the public to be cautious of false information sent via social media, which can cause unnecessary panic and anxiety.'

'Members of the public are strongly advised to check and stay updated with TTPS’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for accurate information on matters relating to crime and policing.'

The statement was issued after media reports that officers from the Fraud Squad had tested positive for COVID-19.