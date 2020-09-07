Two arrested for housebreaking and larceny

Police have arrested and charged two men for house-breaking of a Maloney house where items were stolen.

In a statement issued September 7, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said Akil Mohammed and Amin Mohammed, of Piarco Old Road, were arrested and charged for the offence on September 4, 2020, by officers of the Maloney CID.

On September 1, 2020, police received a report from a Danpat Seetal Trace resident. He informed officers that he secured his premises and left to visit family members in Point Fortin where he overnighted.

Upon his return, he found his home ransacked and observed three Samsung televisions and seven gold rings, inclusive of one wedding band, missing.

Further investigations led the police to the men who are due to appear in court on Monday, September 7, 2020.