$600K seized in raid put into ‘Interest Fund’

The money seized by officers of the Area East Operations Unit during an anti-crime exercise conducted La Horquetta last Tuesday, has been placed into an interest fund owned by the State having been officially seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The order was given by an Arima Magistrate following the seizure, of the $655,800 in a house in La Horquetta, and had not been given back to anyone who has been questioned.

The inquiry into how they came about having such a quantity of cash are still ongoing.

On August 25, officers of the Northern Division executed a search for firearms and ammunition at a house in the community.

The exercise was spearheaded by Inspectors Pitt and Birth and supervised by Cpl Wellington and PC Burris.

However, instead of weapons, the officers found and seized the cash.

No one at the house was able to plausibly account for the money and as a result it was seized.

The cash was handed over to the Financial Investigation Branch (FIB) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

