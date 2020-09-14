Update: 8-year-old boy reunited with mother

Update September 14, 2020, 1:08 pm:

Eight-year-old Joshua David is now safe with his mother.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) issued an update around midday today saying Joshua, was in the care of the Besson Street Community Policing Unit, has been reunited with his mother.

The TTPS issued a statement earlier today, asking the public for help in finding his parents or guardians, after Joshua was found wandering in Port of Spain.

The TTPS thanked members of the public for its prompt assistance in helping to find his mother.

Original story:

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the parents and/or guardians of eight-year-old Joshua David who was found wandering in Port-of-Spain earlier this morning.

The TTPS said in a statement issued that Joshua is safe and in good health at the Besson Street Police Station.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Joshua’s parents and/or guardians is urgently asked to call the Besson Street Community Policing Unit at 623-9772 or 339-3542.

WPC Yearwood of the Community Policing Unit is leading enquiries into this case.