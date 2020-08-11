Advertising agency Ogilvy Caribbean appoints new CEO

Advertising agency Ogilvy Caribbean has announced the appointment of Sarah Inglefield to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement, the company said Inglefield will replace outgoing CEO, Anthony Inglefield.

The company said after initially leading for two years, Inglefield will assume operational control of the company, with Anthony Inglefield now focusing on the Ogilvy Consulting unit.

'In her new role Sarah’s mission is to accelerate the transformation of the business to respond to client needs in brand strategy, customer experience and digital transformation leveraging the Ogilvy’s award-winning tools and expertise. Delivering effectiveness continues to be the centre of work particularly pertinent in these times. She will as well continue the development of the regional network.'

Outgoing CEO Anthony Inglefield said:

“We are excited for what lies ahead for Ogilvy Caribbean with Sarah at the helm. Sarah has demonstrated an instinctive understanding of our core business, particularly in the post COVID-19 communications and marketing space. Her 2019 business transformation plan foreshadowed the ‘new normal’ business landscape and will certainly make Ogilvy Caribbean matter for years to come.'

'Sarah has a proven track record for delivering excellence with passion across a number of Ogilvy worldwide teams including London and Seoul. We are grateful for her leadership as she forges the next chapter in the Ogilvy Caribbean journey.'

The company said the appointment forms part of 'broader restructure plans to make brands matter, specializing in creating valuable customer experiences, design and communications. With closer ties now to the Ogilvy LATAM network and Ogilvy Miami hub, Ogilvy Caribbean will benefit from greater access to these award-winning tools, resources and talent'.

Inglefield said she is prepared for the role:

'I am fascinated by the changing face of our industry, and have a plan that will help us, and our brand partners thrive for decades to come. All the experience I’ve gained internationally in Europe, Asia and the Americas have prepared me for this role and I’m delighted to be able to elevate and inspire our local team.'