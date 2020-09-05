Cops seek help in finding missing Venezuelan woman

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is actively searching for a missing Venezuelan national.

Joann Diaz, 33, was last seen at her Buen Intento, Princes Town home on August 28.

She was reported missing on September 4.

Diaz is 5 feet 6 inches tall, fair in complexion,

slim built, with straight dark shoulder length hairstyle.

She was last seen wearing a grey top, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing woman is asked to contact the Princess Town Police Station at 655-2231, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or share information via the TTPS App.

