COVID-19: 23 new cases, 36 patients discharged

The Ministry of Health is reporting that another 23 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago. This brings the national total to 1,577.

Reporting that 36 people were discharged and are now virus free, Trinidad and Tobago’s active case load stands at 894.

To date, 20,065 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago, with a total sample load of 22,987.

We have 76 people warded at various hospitals set to care for COVID-19 patients, while there are 10 people in step-down facilities; three of these are healthcare workers.

Tragically, 19 people have passed away after battling the virus.