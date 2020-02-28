Female Coast Guard officer in court for ammo possession

A 31-year-old woman, with 11 years of service at the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, has appeared before a Port of Spain Magistrate charged with possession of ammunition.

Gisselle Roberts, of Salandy Gardens, Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin, appeared before Magistrate Aden Stroude in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ 4B Court.

She was jointly charged along with Elijah Samuel, 20, of Cocorite Terrace, Cocorite.

WPC Primus was the complainant (charging officer) in both matters.

Samuel pled ‘guilty’ to the offence, and was sentenced to eight months hard labour.

However, Roberts pled ‘not guilty’ and as such the matter was adjourned so that it can go to trial.

It is expected to resume on May 28.

Roberts was granted bail at $100,000 to be approved by a clerk of the peace.

The two were held on February 20, during a police exercise at Salandy Gardens, by officers of the Western Division Task Force.

Officers received intelligence of gunshots in the area and made their way to the community around 11.00 am that day.

Upon arriving at a house a search was conducted and six rounds of ammunition was found.

Roberts and Samuel were arrested as a result.

The exercise was supervised by Cpl Dominique and Cpl Murray, and included PCs Mc Clean, Gilkes, Roberts, Sahadath, Rogers, Aleia, and Ward.

Two other firearms were also seized in the area.