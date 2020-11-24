High Life: Machel Montano drops new song on 46th birthday

Machel Montano turns 46 today and as has been his birthday custom, he has dropped a new song and video.

In "High Life" Montano gives thanks for his blessings with an upbeat song to infuse some good energy into these somber times.

"First thing I do as a rise up is count meh blessings, first thing you should do as you rise up is count yuh blessing, cause every new day under the sky is a blessing," he sings in the opening lines.

"High Life" on the Beach Chair Riddim was produced by Kyle "DJ KY" Walcott and composed by Walcott, Problem Child and Montano.

The video, which shows Montano enjoying nature, was directed by Montano and Hey Choppi.