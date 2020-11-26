LIAT runs to commercial service on November 30

Seven destinations in LIAT’s network will receive a regular commercial schedule from the embattled airline starting on November 30.

LIAT said the flights to Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Kitts, and St Vincent will take place five days per week.

More destinations will be added in December.

In a statement, LIAT said: “the airline has completed all the training and regulatory requirements for the territories for the November 30 start.”

“Also, several new procedures have been implemented to ensure the safety of staff and passengers as well as reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. These include the mandatory wearing of masks at check-in and on board, enhancement in its cleaning and sanitisation protocols and new boarding procedures.”

Bookings can be made on LIAT’s website and Reservations Call Centre.

Passengers, who had credit from LIAT, can book to any destination but they must pay any fare difference.

Anyone who requested a refund when the airline ceased operations but wish to travel to the seven destinations, must email both the Administrator Cleveland Seaforth of BDO Antigua and Barbuda and Reservations retracting the request, then follow the process to utilise the credit.